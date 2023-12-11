Coca-Cola Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The market's strong showing this year may have you feeling like you've missed the boat. After all, the S&P 500 has gained 19.4%. But patient, long-term investors shouldn't worry. You can always buy strong companies.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been around since the late 1800s, a testament to its staying power and strength. While that's an impressive feat, what about its prospects today? For that, we need to delve further and analyze the company's current fundamentals.

Cash machine

Coca-Cola sells popular soda brands worldwide, and these accounted for 69% of last year's unit case volume. It also distributes other beverages like water, sports drinks, juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages, which represent a significant portion of volume. That's an important consideration since people have been moving toward healthier alternatives.

Fortunately, these products generate plenty of free cash flow (FCF). For the first three quarters of the year, Coca-Cola's FCF was $7.9 billion. And the company shares the wealth by paying dividends and buying back shares. This year, it spent $1.2 billion on repurchasing shares. The company also paid $4.1 billion of dividends.

The board of directors deems dividends so important, they have raised them for 61 straight years. That makes Coca-Cola part of the esteemed Dividend Kings, a stock that has increased payments annually for at least half a century.

Coca-Cola's stock has a 3.1% dividend yield, more than double the S&P 500's 1.5%.

Unspectacular growth

Coca-Cola products have become a mainstay in homes and venues, selling about 33 billion cases in more than 200 countries last year. That means the days of fast growth are probably behind it. Since it's producing over $40 billion in annual sales, it takes a lot to move the needle. Unit case volumes across the various categories was 1% to 2% for the quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, Coca-Cola's adjusted revenue, which excludes foreign exchange translations and acquisitions/divestitures, increased by 11%. However, the majority -- 10 percentage points -- came from higher prices and the product mix. The company continues to grow profits, with earnings per share growing by 14%.

However, it's unclear how much more Coca-Cola can raise prices before customers push back.

Valuation

Coca-Cola's stock has recovered somewhat from a couple of months ago, when it was down by about 18%. Yet, it's still down 8% so far this year. That's translated into a better valuation. The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has dropped this year from about 28 to 23. In comparison, the S&P 500 sells at a 25 P/E multiple.

With its better valuation than the overall market, reliable free cash flow, and history of higher dividends, income-oriented investors may wish to consider purchasing Coca-Cola's stock. If they're seeking a company with fast growth, investors will find better opportunities elsewhere.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Coca-Cola wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of the S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 7, 2023

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.