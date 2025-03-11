Coca-Cola Stock Trades Above 50 & 200-Day SMAs: Entry Point or Wait?

The Coca-Cola Company KO continues to trend up the charts, backed by its strong brand portfolio, investments across the business, innovation and accelerated digital initiatives. Positive market trends have also been aiding KO’s stock momentum. These trends drive the stock to trade above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), indicating robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength reflects positive market perception and confidence in Coca-Cola’s financial health and prospects.



Closing at $71.45, the KO stock trades above its 50-day and 200-day SMAs of $65.44 and $66.11, respectively, indicating a possible sustained upward trend.



SMA is an essential tool in technical analysis that helps investors evaluate price trends by smoothing short-term fluctuations. This approach provides a clearer perspective on a stock's long-term direction. This technical strength, coupled with the KO stock's sustained momentum, indicates positive market sentiment and reflects investor confidence in its financial health and growth potential.

Coca-Cola Stock Trades Above 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages



KO shares have demonstrated steady growth in the past year, driven by resilient business trends. In the past year, its shares have rallied as much as 18.2% compared with the broader industry’s 1.1% rise and the Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s 3.4% growth. The stock also outperformed the S&P 500’s growth of 12.5% in the same period.

KO Stock’s One-Year Price Performance



Coca-Cola's performance is notably stronger than its close competitors, including PepsiCo Inc. PEP and Monster Beverage MNST, which have declined 5.7% and 4.8%, respectively, in the past year. KO has also surpassed Keurig Dr Pepper’s KDP growth of 11.6% in the same period.



The stock’s current price of $71.45 reflects a 2.8% discount from its 52-week high of $73.53, indicating room for growth. The KO stock trades at a 23.3% premium to its 52-week low mark of $57.93.

KO’s Key Strengths: Innovation & Expansion

Coca-Cola's strong market presence, marketing expertise and focus on innovation position it for sustained growth. The company is advancing its vision of becoming a total beverage company through a resilient strategy that integrates exceptional marketing, innovative product development and effective revenue growth management. Its enhanced marketing model combines digital, live and in-store experiences to create personalized consumer connections.



To meet evolving consumer preferences, Coca-Cola has expanded its portfolio beyond traditional sugary beverages, adding healthier options and energy drinks such as vitaminwater, smartwater, Simply juices, and Dasani. Key successes, including the Real Magic platform, the BODYARMOR acquisition, and the launch of Coke Starlight, highlight this growth.



KO is also tapping into the fast-growing ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages market, with plans to introduce Bacardi Mixed with Coca-Cola RTD cocktails in 2025. This builds on its existing RTD offerings like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, FRESCA Mixed, and Jack & Coke.



Coca-Cola remains optimistic about its diverse portfolio, supported by its system’s unique strengths. In 2025, it aims to balance the volume and price/mix, with inflation-driven pricing expected to have a smaller impact and ease throughout the year. Bottler refranchising is projected to have only a slight effect on comparable net revenues and EPS as the company laps 2024’s impacts.



Management expects organic revenue growth of 5-6% in 2025. Comparable currency-neutral EPS is projected to rise 8-10% year over year, with comparable EPS growth of 2-3% from the $2.88 reported in 2024.

Upward Estimate Trajectory of Coca-Cola

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s 2025 EPS increased 0.7% in the last 30 days. The consensus estimate for 2026 EPS has risen 1.3% in the past 30 days. The upward revision in earnings estimates indicates analysts’ confidence in the stock.



For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s revenues and EPS implies 1.9% and 2.8% year-over-year growth, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 revenues and earnings suggests 5.1% and 8.1% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Challenges Faced by Coca-Cola

While Coca-Cola is seeing positive trends in most markets, it remains exposed to macroeconomic challenges in others. These include low consumer confidence in China, geopolitical and economic uncertainties in Eurasia and the Middle East, and high inflation in Argentina, all of which could impact revenues.



To drive revenue growth, KO has been increasing investments in recovering markets, leading to higher marketing spending in recent quarters. These efforts have helped engage and retain consumers while attracting new ones but have also contributed to rising operating costs. Additionally, the company’s extensive global presence exposes it to foreign currency risks.



Based on current exchange rates and hedged positions, Coca-Cola expects currency headwinds to reduce 2025 revenues by 3-4%. Acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes are also likely to have a slight negative effect on revenues. Comparable EPS growth is projected to face a 6-7% impact from currency fluctuations, with minimal effects from acquisitions and structural changes. Most currency headwinds are anticipated to stem from devaluation linked to high inflation.

Is KO’s Premium Valuation Justified?

Coca-Cola undoubtedly commands a high valuation, reflecting its strong market positioning, brand power and long-term growth potential compared with other non-alcoholic beverage companies. However, we believe that its valuation is too stretched at this time.



KO trades at a significant premium to industry peers with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23.79X. The current valuation is below its five-year high of 26.61X and has surpassed the broader industry’s multiple of 19.15X.



The company’s ability to deliver on its promise of offering something for everyone to drink, with a focus on innovation and digital expansion, is crucial. While success in these areas can strengthen its market leadership, failure can pose serious challenges for this soft drink giant. At this moment, its current valuation seems unwarranted.



Is Buying KO Stock a Smart Choice Right Now?

Coca-Cola’s dominant market position, diverse product portfolio, and strategic focus on innovation and digital expansion position it for long-term growth. However, near-term challenges like rising inflationary pressures, macroeconomic disruptions in certain markets and unfavorable currency rates persist. While KO’s profitability and global reach make it an appealing long-term investment, navigating these challenges will be crucial.



The company’s technical indicators and stock price momentum reinforce its growth potential. However, its premium valuation relative to peers raises concerns amid competitive pressures and economic uncertainty. Investors should carefully assess these factors based on their risk tolerance. For those owning the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, maintaining positions may be prudent, given Coca-Cola’s strong market presence and long-term prospects.



