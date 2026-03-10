Coca-Cola Stock Rises 12.5% in a Month: Buy the Rally or Wait?

The Coca-Cola Company KO has displayed reasonable strength with 12.5% rally in the past month, outperforming the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry’s 7% growth and the Consumer Staples sector’s 6.7% rise. The company also outperformed the S&P 500’s 2.6% decline. The stock’s momentum reflects the company’s ability to navigate a complex consumer and macro backdrop through sharper execution and sustained brand investment.

The stock has fared better than its key peers such as PepsiCo Inc. PEP, Monster Beverage Corporation MNST and Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX in the past month. PepsiCo, Monster Beverage and Fomento Economico have posted growth of 8.4%, 4.4% and 6.5%, respectively, in the past month.



At its current price of $77.80, the KO stock trades 19.1% above its 52-week low mark of $65.35 and 5.1% below its 52-week high mark of $82.



Coca-Cola is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bullish sentiment. SMA is an essential tool in technical analysis that helps investors evaluate price trends by smoothing out short-term fluctuations. This approach also provides a clearer perspective on a stock's long-term direction.

What’s Behind KO’s Recent Stock Rally?

Coca-Cola’s recent stock rally has been largely fueled by its strong fourth-quarter 2025 performance, which reinforced investor confidence in the beverage giant’s resilient business model. The company reported quarterly earnings that topped the consensus estimate, reflecting solid execution across key markets. Revenues and earnings per share increased on a year-over-year basis, underscoring the company’s ability to sustain growth even in a challenging macroeconomic environment. The results highlighted continued momentum across the business, supported by disciplined pricing actions and strong demand for Coca-Cola’s broad portfolio of beverages.



A key factor behind the performance was Coca-Cola’s enhanced pricing strategy, which helped drive revenue growth across multiple markets. Management emphasized that pricing, combined with effective revenue growth management, remained a critical lever for offsetting cost pressures and protecting margins. The company also benefited from resilient consumer demand for its flagship brands, demonstrating the strength of its diversified beverage portfolio across sparkling soft drinks, juices, coffee and sports drinks. This momentum reflects Coca-Cola’s “all-weather strategy,” which focuses on brand strength, disciplined pricing, global scale and continuous innovation to navigate different economic cycles.



The company’s results reaffirm the durability of Coca-Cola’s operating model. Even amid shifting consumer trends and macro uncertainty, the company continues to deliver steady growth through a combination of premiumization, targeted marketing and strong global distribution. The fourth-quarter performance not only exceeded market expectations but also reinforced investor confidence in the company’s long-term growth strategy, helping drive the recent upward movement in the stock.

Estimate Revision Trend for KO

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s 2026 and 2027 EPS has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days. For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s revenues and EPS implies 3.7% and 8% year-over-year growth, respectively. The consensus mark for 2027 revenues and earnings suggests 2.3% and 7.4% year-over-year growth, respectively.



KO’s Premium Valuation

Coca-Cola currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23.75X, which positions it at a premium compared with the industry’s average of 19.3X. This adds to investor unease, especially considering its Value Score of F, which suggests it may not be a strong value proposition at current levels.



At 23.75X P/E, Coca-Cola trades at a significant premium to its industry peers like PepsiCo and Fomento Economico, which trade at more reasonable multiples of 18.64X and 23.55X, all significantly lower than that of KO. Meanwhile, Monster Beverage trades at 32.17X, reflecting a premium to KO’s multiple.



Coca-Cola commands a high valuation, reflecting its strong market positioning, brand power and long-term growth potential compared with other non-alcoholic beverage companies. The company’s ability to deliver on its promise of offering something for everyone to drink, with a focus on innovation and digital expansion, is crucial.

Is KO’s stock Momentum Enough to Buy Now?

Coca-Cola’s recent stock momentum reflects renewed investor confidence in the beverage giant’s resilient operating model. The company’s strong fourth-quarter performance, which exceeded expectations, along with upward estimate revisions, underscores optimism surrounding its earnings potential. Continued business momentum, supported by effective pricing strategies and steady demand across its beverage portfolio, reinforces the market’s positive sentiment toward the stock.



However, Coca-Cola’s premium valuation relative to industry peers may make some investors cautious at current levels. While the company’s strong brand equity, global scale and consistent execution support a long-term growth narrative, the elevated multiple suggests limited room for immediate upside. As a result, existing investors may consider retaining the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock in their portfolios to benefit from its stable growth profile, while value-focused investors may prefer to wait for more attractive entry points before building positions. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

