Coca-Cola Stock Rallies 12% in a Year: Wise to Buy or Stay Patient?

The Coca-Cola Company KO has displayed reasonable strength with 11.9% growth in the past year, outperforming the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry’s 4.9% rally and the Consumer Staples sector’s 5.9% decline. However, the company lagged the S&P 500’s 14.9% advance. The stock’s momentum reflects the company’s ability to navigate a complex consumer and macro backdrop through sharper execution and sustained brand investment.

KO’s 1-Year Stock Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In third-quarter 2025, Coca-Cola posted robust organic revenue growth, steady volume gains and margin expansion despite currency headwinds. Management highlighted effective innovation, including the success of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke’s revival, and strong traction in fairlife and premium hydration, alongside improved execution across channels. Strategic refranchising moves in India and Africa, and stronger marketing productivity further strengthened confidence.



With consistent value-share gains for the 18th straight quarter and resilient demand across global markets, Coca-Cola continues to demonstrate durable growth drivers even in a mixed spending environment.



KO’s performance is notably stronger than that of its competitors, PepsiCo Inc. PEP, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP and Zevia PBC ZVIA, which have declined 7.8%, 12.6% and 23.8%, respectively, in the past year.



At its current price of $70.09, the KO stock trades 15.6% above its 52-week low mark of $60.62 and 5.8% below its 52-week high mark of $74.38.



Coca-Cola is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bullish sentiment. SMA is an essential tool in technical analysis that helps investors evaluate price trends by smoothing out short-term fluctuations. This approach also provides a clearer perspective on a stock's long-term direction.

Coca-Cola Stock Trades Above 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Fundamental Strengths Powering KO’s Growth Story

Coca-Cola’s durability and momentum stem from several core strengths that continue to reinforce its long-term growth trajectory. The company benefits from a vibrant, resilient beverage industry and has consistently gained value share for 18 consecutive quarters, highlighting strong execution and brand relevance. Its unmatched portfolio, anchored by 30 billion-dollar brands, provides scale and diversification, enabling steady performance even amid uneven consumer spending.



Marketing transformation, rooted in digital engagement and culturally relevant activations, is driving deeper consumer connections. Innovation remains a major engine of growth, with successful launches like Sprite + Tea, BACARDÍ Mixed with Coca-Cola, and the fast-growing fairlife protein platform. Execution excellence, supported by a globally capable bottling system, further strengthens market presence.



Additionally, Coca-Cola’s refranchising strategy enhances efficiency and margins while unlocking growth in high-potential regions like India and Africa. Together, these fundamentals underpin KO’s ability to deliver balanced top and bottom-line expansion despite a dynamic macro landscape.

Estimate Revision Trend for KO

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has been unchanged in the past 30 days. For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s revenues and EPS implies 2.7% and 3.5% year-over-year growth, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 revenues and earnings suggests 5.6% and 8% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KO’s Premium Valuation

Coca-Cola currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 5.93X, which positions it at a premium compared with the industry’s average of 4.45X. This adds to investor unease, especially considering its Value Score of F, which suggests it may not be a strong value proposition at current levels.



At 5.93X P/E, Coca-Cola trades at a significant premium to its industry peers like PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper and Zevia, which trade at more reasonable multiples. PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper and Zevia have forward 12-month P/S ratios of 2.07X, 2.29X and 1.13X — all significantly lower than that of KO.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola commands a high valuation, reflecting its strong market positioning, brand power and long-term growth potential compared with other non-alcoholic beverage companies. The company’s ability to deliver on its promise of offering something for everyone to drink, with a focus on innovation and digital expansion, is crucial.

Is KO Still a Lucrative Buy?

Coca-Cola’s steady momentum in the past year underscores resilient demand, strong execution and investors’ continued confidence in its long-term growth narrative. The company’s ability to consistently gain value share, expand margins and innovate across its global beverage portfolio supports a positive fundamental outlook. However, KO’s premium valuation remains a sticking point for value-conscious investors, especially when compared with peers trading at more modest multiples.



For existing shareholders, the stock’s durable competitive advantages and long-term earnings potential make holding a prudent strategy. But for new investors, particularly those focused on valuation, patience may be the wiser approach. Waiting for a more attractive entry point could offer a better risk-reward balance, especially given the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s elevated price-to-sales ratio and premium relative to industry benchmarks. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zevia PBC (ZVIA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.