Coca-Cola Stock Outlook: Correction Followed By Rewards

Coca-Cola stock (NYSE: KO) increased almost 10% in the last 3 months and currently trades at $49 per share. The rise was driven by expectations of improved consumer spending and demand as lockdowns are gradually being lifted. But will the companyâs stock continue its upward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a correction in the stock more likely?

According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in a companyâs stock price data for the last 20 years, returns for Coca-Cola stock average -1% in the next three-month (63 trading days) period after experiencing a 10% rise over the previous three-month (63 trading days) period. Notably, though, the stock is likely to underperform the S&P500 over the next three months (63 trading days), with an expected excess return of â1% compared to the S&P500.

But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding Coca-Cola stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning to test Coca-Cola stock chances of a rise after a fall and vice-versa. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just 1 day!

MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE â try it yourself:

IF Coca-Cola stock moved by -5% over 5 trading days, THEN over the next 21 trading days, Coca-Cola stock moves an average of 2.2 percent, which implies an excess return of 0.3 percent compared to the S&P500.

More importantly, there is 63.1% probability of a positive return over the next 21 trading days and 48.5% probability of a positive excess return after a -5% change over 5 trading days.

Some Fun Scenarios, FAQs & Making Sense of The Coca-Cola Company Stock Movements:

Question 1: Is the average return for The Coca-Cola Company stock higher after a drop?

Answer:

Consider two situations,

Case 1: The Coca-Cola Company stock drops by -5% or more in a week

Case 2: The Coca-Cola Company stock rises by 5% or more in a week

Is the average return for The Coca-Cola Company stock higher over the subsequent month after Case 1 or Case 2?

KO stock fares better after Case 1, with an average return of 2.6% over the next month (21 trading days) under Case 1 (where the stock has just suffered a 5% loss over the previous week), versus, an average return of -0.6% for Case 2.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has an average return of 3.1% over the next 21 trading days under Case 1, and an average return of just 0.5% for Case 2 as shown in our dashboard that details the average return for the S&P 500 after a fall or rise.

Try the Trefis machine learning engine above to see for yourself how The Coca-Cola Company stock is likely to behave after any specific gain or loss over a period.

Question 2: Does patience pay?

Answer:

If you buy and hold The Coca-Cola Company stock, the expectation is over time the near term fluctuations will cancel out, and the long-term positive trend will favor you â at least if the company is otherwise strong.

Overall, according to data and Trefis machine learning engineâs calculations, patience absolutely pays for most stocks!

For KO stock, the returns over the next N days after a -5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

Question 3: What about the average return after a rise if you wait for a while?

Answer:

The average return after a rise is understandably lower than a fall as detailed in the previous question. Interestingly, though, if a stock has gained over the last few days, you would do better to avoid short-term bets for most stocks.

KOâs returns over the next N days after a 5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

Itâs pretty powerful to test the trend for yourself for The Coca-Cola Company stock by changing the inputs in the charts above.

