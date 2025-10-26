Coca-Cola Stock Jumps Following Earnings Beat. Will the Run Continue for Investors?

Key Points

Price increases drove most of the company's yearly revenue growth in Q3.

Coca-Cola's valuation is below the S&P 500 average.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock surged higher following its earnings announcement for the third quarter of 2025.

The beverage giant rose 4% following the announcement as it posted positive revenue and earnings growth. However, the company has struggled to outperform the S&P 500 in recent years. Knowing that, is the stock headed for a long-awaited rebound, or is the good news likely to be forgotten?

How Coca-Cola fared in Q3

For the third quarter of 2025, revenue of $12.5 billion increased by 5% compared to year-ago levels. Still, upon closer inspection, a 6% rise in the price/mix led to most of the gains. In terms of sales volumes, global unit case volume rose by only 1%, and a closer look at its numerous beverage brands paints a mixed picture.

The water, sports, coffee, and tea segment grew by 3%, offsetting the 3% decline in juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages. Despite strong sales from variants such as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, the sparkling soft drinks segment reported flat growth.

The news was more positive on the net income front, at least from a certain point of view. Thanks to a 94% fall in other operating charges (driven primarily by transaction losses in Q3 2024), net income surged by 29% to almost $3.7 billion. Still, when measured on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes most one-time charges, net income increased by 6%, barely outpacing the increase in revenue.

Moreover, one metric should continue to work in the favor of Coca-Cola bulls. The company predicted that it would maintain 5% to 6% revenue growth for 2025, indicating that the improved results should continue in the near term.

Coca-Cola moving forward

Nonetheless, as mentioned before, Coca-Cola has tended to underperform the S&P 500, even when including the 2.8% dividend yield on its rising dividend. Unfortunately, the report offered little hope that conditions will improve significantly.

Even with the strong GAAP profit growth, the 6% non-GAAP increase in earnings is probably a more accurate reflection of its longer-term net income growth. Additionally, its heavy dependence on price increases to drive that growth is concerning, since Coca-Cola's beverage brands face heavy competition.

Plus, while its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25 is below the 31 average for the S&P 500, it's not a level that makes the stock inexpensive. That means that investors will likely think twice about paying 25 times earnings when non-GAAP profit growth is mired in the single digits.

Will the run in Coca-Cola stock continue?

Considering the Q3 results, Coca-Cola stock should rise over time, but not enough to outperform the S&P 500.

Coca-Cola's brands continue to earn increasing amounts of revenue, and at least so far, price increases have not materially deterred sales.

Nonetheless, Coca-Cola faces the challenge of driving growth with mature brands in a highly competitive environment. Moreover, its valuation is likely not cheap enough to drive significant long-term increases in investor interest.

Ultimately, Coca-Cola should continue to drive modest growth over time. However, at current levels, investors should treat this stock as a hold.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.