Coca-Cola Stock Hits 52-Week High: Time to Buy or Wait for Now?

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company KO hit a new 52-week high of $81.14 yesterday. At close, the company’s stock reflected a day’s gain of 3.5%. KO's current rally stands out among its peers, including PepsiCo Inc. PEP, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP and Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH, which have faced softness due to weaker volume trends, margin pressures, cautious consumer spending and company-specific execution concerns.



KO has seen its shares rise steadily in the year-to-date period, driven by resilient business trends on a strong brand portfolio, investments across the business and revenue growth across its operating segments. Year to date, KO shares have rallied as much as 20.3% compared with the broader industry’s 13% rise and the Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s 8.4% growth. The stock also outpaced the S&P 500 index’s 9.6% jump in the same period.



Coca-Cola's performance is notably stronger than that of its closest competitors, PepsiCo and Keurig Dr Pepper’s growth of 0.5% and 18.9%, respectively. The stock has also outpaced Celsius’ decline of 27.5% in the same period.

KO’s YTD Stock Performance



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Coca-Cola’s technical indicators reflect a positive sentiment. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling strong upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength indicates positive market sentiment and confidence in the leading beverage behemoth’s financial health and prospects.

Coca-Cola Trades Above 50 & 200-Day Moving Averages



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Is the KO Stock Poised for Continued Momentum?

Coca-Cola appears well-positioned to sustain its momentum as disciplined execution, broad-based demand and continued market share gains reinforce its resilient business model. Despite operating in a complex macroeconomic environment, marked by persistent inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, the company delivered volume growth across all operating segments while extending its streak of overall value share gains to 20 consecutive quarters.



A key driver of Coca-Cola's strength is its ability to balance affordability with premiumization. Management continues to leverage revenue growth management, targeted pricing and consumer-centric pack architecture to protect demand while addressing pressure on lower-income consumers. At the same time, innovation remains robust, with products such as Coca-Cola Zero Zero in Europe, Cherry-flavored offerings in North America and localized launches across Asia helping create consumption occasions and deepen consumer engagement.



The company's digital capabilities and "4 I's" strategy — Insights, Innovation, Intimacy and Integrated Execution — are also strengthening long-term competitiveness. Expanded outlet coverage, greater cold-drink equipment placements and interactive packaging are improving retail execution and customer engagement across markets.



While commodity inflation in tea and coffee, regional geopolitical risks and near-term mix headwinds remain factors to monitor, Coca-Cola expects balanced volume and price growth to continue throughout the year. Backed by its diversified global portfolio, strong bottling partnerships, disciplined cost management and updated earnings outlook, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its operating momentum and continue delivering durable long-term growth.

KO’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s 2026 and 2027 EPS was unchanged in the last 30 days. However, revenue and EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 indicate year-over-year growth.



For 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KO’s revenues and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 3% and 8.7%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2027 revenues and EPS indicates 2% and 6.9% year-over-year growth, respectively.



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Is KO’s Premium Valuation Justified?

Coca-Cola undoubtedly commands a high valuation, reflecting its strong market positioning, brand power and long-term growth potential compared with other non-alcoholic beverage companies. However, we believe that its valuation is too stretched at this time.



KO trades at a significant premium to industry peers with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 24.93X. The current valuation is above its five-year median of 22.98X and has surpassed the broader industry’s multiple of 19.29X.



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At 24.93X forward 12-month P/E, Coca-Cola’s valuation is much higher than that of its competitors, such as PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper and Celsius, which trade at more reasonable multiples of 16.27X, 13.8X and 18.62X, respectively.

How to Play the KO Stock?

Coca-Cola’s recent rise to a new 52-week high underscores strong investor confidence and sustained share-price momentum. The stock has outperformed peers and broader benchmarks, supported by resilient demand, strong brand equity, solid execution and continued market share gains. Its ability to balance affordability, innovation and premium offerings strengthens the case for continued growth.



Although KO trades at a premium valuation, the company’s consistent operating performance, global scale, strong bottling network and improving earnings outlook help justify investor optimism. Estimates indicate continued revenue and earnings growth ahead, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term trajectory.



With technical indicators also pointing to positive momentum, KO remains an attractive pick for investors seeking stability, brand strength and dependable growth in the beverage space. Given its strong fundamentals and sustained market leadership, buying the stock appears worthwhile. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.