Coca-Cola Stock Gains After Releasing Earnings That Might Just Be Good Enough

Have your Coca-Cola (KO) stock and a smile, after the beverage maker’s earnings sent its shares higher Friday morning.

Coca-Cola reported a profit of 56 cents a share, meeting analyst forecasts, on sales of $9.5 billion, ahead of estimates for $9.43 billion. But what appears to have gotten investors excited is Coke’s outlook. The company raised its estimate for cash flow from operations in 2019, and also lowered its capital spending guidance.

“We were very impressed with KO’s better-than-expected topline, although we note it was entirely driven by price mix (+6%) & partially offset by concentrate sales down 2% (due to shipment timing),” writes Wells Fargo’s Bonnie Herzog.

Coca-Cola had been having a tough October—its stock has dropped 1.2% this month, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen 0.8%--and its 14% advance in 2019 has lagged the Dow’s 16% rise and the S&P 500’s 20% gain. Compared with competitor PepsiCo (PEP), which has gained 24% this year, it looks like an also-ran.

So maybe just meeting estimates, and reporting that things might get a little better is enough for investors Friday morning.

Coca-Cola stock has gained 1.5% to $54.60 at 9:22 a.m., while Dow futures have dipped 30 points, or 0.1%, and the S&P 500 is little changed.

