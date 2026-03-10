Coca-Cola Stock Is Crushing the Market This Year. Is It Time to Buy?

Key Points

Coca-Cola's organic revenue grew 5% year over year in both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025.

Management forecast free cash flow to increase about 7% year over year this year.

Coca-Cola's dividend yield currently sits at 2.7%.

Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) have surged about 11% so far in 2026, significantly outperforming the S&P 500's decline of nearly 1% over this same period. This strong stock performance comes as the beverage giant announced strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings in February and prepares for incoming CEO Henrique Braun to take the helm at the end of March.

However, with the stock trading at a premium valuation, investors now face a decision: Does the underlying business warrant this high price tag, or has the market gotten ahead of itself?

Steady organic growth and robust cash flow

Coca-Cola's latest financial results showed exactly why investors are willing to pay a premium valuation for the company's shares.

The beverage giant's fourth-quarter organic revenue, a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) metric that excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and currency fluctuations, grew 5% year over year in both the fourth quarter and the full year.

Additionally, incoming CEO Henrique Braun noted on theearnings callthat the company "ended the year with better momentum as volume improved each month during the fourth quarter" -- an encouraging trend as the business continues to navigate persistent pressure from lower-income consumers.

While the company did report a 32% year-over-year decline in fourth-quarter operating income, this drop was heavily impacted by a $960 million non-cash impairment charge related to the BODYARMOR trademark, as well as significant currency headwinds.

Looking at the core business performance, Coca-Cola's comparable currency-neutral operating income increased by a much more impressive 13% for both the fourth quarter and the full year, driven by organic revenue growth and effective cost management. This operational efficiency was particularly evident in its North America segment, where the operating margin reached 30% for the first time in company history.

And Coca-Cola's free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures), excluding a contingent consideration payment related to its Fairlife acquisition, hit $11.4 billion for the full year.

More strong growth ahead

Enhancing the bull case, management expects its strong growth to continue.

The company guided for 4% to 5% organic revenue growth in 2026. In addition, Coca-Cola guided for 5% to 6% comparable currency-neutral earnings-per-share growth (excluding acquisitions and divestitures).

Further, the company expects cash flow to remain strong. Management forecast free cash flow to climb to about $12.2 billion, representing about 7% year-over-year growth.

Is Coca-Cola stock a buy?

But with shares already up by double digits this year, is it too late to buy the stock? After all, the stock now commands a price-to-earnings ratio of about 26.

A valuation like this prices in continued steady organic growth and a steady dividend, funded by the company's robust cash flow.

And speaking of the stock's dividend, it's a key part of the investment thesis, at a meaningful dividend yield of 2.7%. The stock's combination of a healthy yield and a conservative payout ratio of just 67%, backed by a steadily growing, time-tested business, is a powerful value proposition -- one that arguably justifies the stock's premium valuation.

Ultimately, Coca-Cola is a high-quality business that rarely trades at a deep discount. While the stock's valuation leaves little room for missteps, the predictability of its business model arguably justifies the current price tag.

Of course, one of the key risks is that Coca-Cola's premium valuation multiple compresses over time. While this could happen, the stock's dividend yield is robust enough that any near-term volatility would be easier to cope with. Still, this is a risk investors interested in buying the stock should consider carefully.

Overall, however, Coca-Cola stock looks attractive. For investors seeking a blend of defensive stability and reliable dividend income, Coca-Cola stock remains a solid buy today.

