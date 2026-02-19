Is Coca-Cola Still the Ultimate Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever?

Key Points

The company’s Board of Directors just raised the dividend again, which is the 64th straight year of a hike.

Given the consistent cash profits, investors have no reason to worry about Coca-Cola's dividend going away.

Don't expect to achieve market-beating returns from this dividend stock.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of the most well-known consumer-facing businesses on the face of the planet. It has been around forever. Its products are sold in 200 countries. And a whopping 2.2 billion servings of its drinks are consumed every day. There aren't many companies with this kind of reach and adoption.

In the past decade, Coca-Cola's share price has climbed by just 82% (as of Feb. 18), which isn't going to draw the attention of investors seeking outsized capital growth. However, this business loves to return cash to shareholders.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Does this make Coca-Cola the ultimate dividend stock to buy now and hold forever?

Coca-Cola's incredible streak is set to continue

In February 2025, Coca-Cola's Board of Directors decided to once again hike the dividend. The quarterly payout, currently at $0.51, was increased for the 63rd straight year.

"We continue to be very proud of the 63-year track record of growing the dividend, and we are supportive of that trend continuing," CFO John Murphy said on the fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 earnings call.

On Thursday, Coca-Cola announced it was increasing its dividend from $0.51 to $0.53 per share, a 4% increase and the 64th consecutive annual raise.

Coca-Cola is considered a Dividend King, which is any company that has increased its payout to shareholders for at least 50 successive years. And the stock's dividend yield of 2.48% is much higher than the 1.15% average for the S&P 500 index.

Berkshire Hathaway has had a position in Coca-Cola since 1988. As of Dec. 31, the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate owned 400 million shares. This stake alone generates $816 million in annualized passive income for the Oracle of Omaha's company.

Minimal downside risk

In 2025, Coca-Cola reported $11.4 billion in adjusted free cash flow. This is a highly profitable business that is in a strong financial position. Soft drinks lend themselves to small, repeat purchases that aren't influenced by macro forces. This results in steady demand, reducing cyclicality.

Coca-Cola's success is credited to the brand, which supports customer loyalty and long-term company success. There is also a minimal threat of disruption or obsolescence, which makes Coca-Cola stand out when compared to rapidly changing tech industries.

The business is extremely predictable. And that means that Coca-Cola might be one of the safest companies any investor can add to their portfolios. These factors make it an ideal blue chip stock to view as a forever holding.

But even though the downside is protected, investors should think again if they believe they can achieve market-beating returns. Coca-Cola is in a very mature state. Revenue and earnings won't grow meaningfully over time.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 19, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.