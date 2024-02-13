Coca-Cola revenue tops estimates on resilient demand, higher prices

Adds shares in paragraph 2 and background in paragraph 3

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola KO.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the beverage maker benefited from higher product prices and buoyant demand, especially for its namesake drink, sending its shares up about 1% before the bell.

Consumers who have started to prefer dining out and indulging in experiences like movies and sports are willing to spend more for their favourite drinks and snacks, which have become pricier over the last several quarters.

Last week, however, PepsiCoPEP.O forecast weak annual organic revenue growth and posted a sales decline for the first time in 14 quarters as the company's move to further raise prices began to dent its volumes unlike rival Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola's average selling prices rose 9% in the fourth quarter, the company said, while unit case volumes increased 2%.

Its net revenue rose to $10.95 billion in the quarter compared with $10.20 billion a year earlier, while analysts estimated $10.68 billion, according to LSEG data.

