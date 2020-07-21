US Markets
Coca-Cola revenue falls about 29% as lockdowns crimp soda sales

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Coca-Cola Co reported a 28.5% drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as sales of its trademark sodas were battered by the closure of restaurants, theaters, and sporting venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlanta-based company reported net revenue of $7.15 billion for the second quarter ended June 26.

Net income attributable to the beverage maker's shareholders fell to $1.78 billion, or 41 cents per share, from $2.61 billion or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

