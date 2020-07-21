Coca-Cola revenue falls about 29% as lockdowns crimp soda sales

July 21 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N reported a 28.5% drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as sales of its trademark sodas were battered by the closure of restaurants, theaters, and sporting venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlanta-based company reported net revenue of $7.15 billion for the second quarter ended June 26.

Net income attributable to the beverage maker's shareholders fell to $1.78 billion, or 41 cents per share, from $2.61 billion or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.