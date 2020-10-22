US Markets
KO

Coca-Cola revenue beats expectations as consumers venture out

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Coca-Cola Co beat quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday as the world's largest soda maker benefited from the partial reopening of theaters and restaurants, which have remained shut for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N beat quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday as the world's largest soda maker benefited from the partial reopening of theaters and restaurants, which have remained shut for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net revenue fell 9% to $8.7 billion in the third quarter, above the analysts' average estimate of $8.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular