Coca-Cola revenue beats expectations as consumers venture out

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N beat quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday as the world's largest soda maker benefited from the partial reopening of theaters and restaurants, which have remained shut for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net revenue fell 9% to $8.7 billion in the third quarter, above the analysts' average estimate of $8.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

