Markets
KO

Coca-Cola Results Show a Tale of 2 Businesses

Contributor
Howard Smith The Motley Fool
Published

Beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported third-quarter earnings today showing that the business is still struggling from the impacts of the pandemic. While earnings and revenue beat analyst expectations, organic sales (which exclude currency impacts, acquisitions, or divestitures) still declined 6% as the company's away-from-home business continues to struggle.

In comparison, rival PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) said in its earnings report earlier this month that it saw 4% organic revenue growth. And while Pepsi's snack and food business helped drive that growth, it also said its beverage business experienced 3% organic revenue growth.

Cola being poured out of a plastic bottle into a glass

Image source: Getty Images.

Coca-Cola did say that it's seeing positive trends versus the previous quarter, when it reported that organic revenue dropped 26%. However, it is losing market share to rival Pepsi as the away-from-home market, where Coca-Cola said it has a "strong share position," only slowly recovers from pandemic closures and restrictions.

As restaurants, bars, stadiums, and theaters begin to open in some areas, the company said it is seeing continued improvement in unit case (equivalent to 24 8-ounce bottles) volume. It said October percentage declines month to date improved to "low single digits." Sales in the at-home market remain at elevated levels as consumers continue to work from home and stay home more in general than prior to the pandemic.

The company is continuing a strategy to narrow its broad range of products with plans to reduce the number brands by approximately 50%, down to about 200. In its statement, it said it is seeking "a portfolio with an optimal set of global, regional and local brands with the strongest potential to grow their consumer bases."

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Coca-Cola wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KO PEP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular