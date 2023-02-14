Stocks
KO

Coca-Cola Reports Q4 Earnings Today: Here’s What to Expect

February 14, 2023 — 01:52 am EST

Written by Radhika Saraogi for TipRanks ->

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on February 14, before the market opens. The company’s Q4 performance might have benefited from post-pandemic demand recovery in the soft drink market. Also, Coca-Cola’s revenues are expected to rise year-over-year, driven by an elevated pricing strategy.

Regarding fourth-quarter estimates, the Street expects Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.45 per share. Meanwhile, revenue expectations are pegged at $10 billion, representing a year-over-year jump of 5.3%.

It is worth highlighting that the beverage giant has surpassed Street’s bottom-line expectations for the last 12 quarters. 

In the third quarter of 2022, the company reported revenues of $11.1 billion, up 10% year-over-year. The increase was due to an improved price/mix and growth in concentrate sales. Furthermore, adjusted EPS rose 7% to $0.69.

Is KO a Buy or Sell?

KO stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on five Buy and one Hold recommendations. The analysts’ average price target of $67 implies 12.38% upside potential. Shares of the company have declined 6% over the past six months.

Ending Thoughts

Strong brand recognition and the easy availability of products in the markets continue to support Coca-Cola’s performance. Further, its strategy to introduce smaller bottles and multipacks during a period of reduced discretionary spending should support top-line growth in the upcoming quarter.

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

