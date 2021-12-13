Coca-Cola Recalls 3 Minute Maid Drinks Due To Foreign Matter

(RTTNews) - Coca Cola Company (KO) has reportedly recalled some of its Minute Maid drinks due to potential foreign objects in the containers, specifically metal bolts or washers.

According to Fox Business, the company has recalled a limited quantity of refrigerated Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch in 59-oz. cartons as they did not meet the company's "high-quality standards due to the potential presence of foreign matter."

The recalled products were distributed in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine and New Jersey, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said it is concerned that consumers may still have the products in their homes because of their long shelf life, which extends into 2022.

"We took this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing safe, high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages," the Coca-Cola spokesperson said in a statement.

