Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast on resilient demand, higher prices

July 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N raised its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday, betting on higher pricing and resilient demand for its sodas, especially its namesake drink and Sprite.

The company now expects organic revenue growth of 8% to 9% for the full year, compared with a prior forecast of an increase of 7% to 8%.

