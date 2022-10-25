Coca-Cola raises full-year revenue forecast

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday, banking on demand to remain steady for its sugary sodas amid multiple price increases taken to blunt the impact of surging costs.

The company forecast organic revenue, which excludes the impact of a stronger dollar, to rise 14% to 15% in 2022, compared to prior expectation of 12% to 13% increase.

