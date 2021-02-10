US Markets
Coca-Cola quarterly revenue falls 5% on new pandemic restrictions

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Coca-Cola Co reported a 5% fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as fresh pandemic curbs closed the doors of the soda maker's biggest sales drivers, such as restaurants, cinemas and sporting events, in many parts of the world.

Organic sales, which strip out acquisition and currency impacts, fell 3% in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Unit case volume, a key demand indicator, fell 3%, compared with a 4% fall in the preceding quarter.

Net revenue fell to $8.61 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $9.07 billion a year earlier.

