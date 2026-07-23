Coca-Cola Q2 Earnings: Should You Buy the Stock Ahead of the Release?

The Coca-Cola Company KO is slated to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 28, before the opening bell. The company is expected to register year-over-year top- and bottom-line growth when it posts second-quarter numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $13.1 billion, implying 4.2% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, indicating 5.6% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The Atlanta, GA-based company has been reporting steady earnings, as evidenced by its positive earnings surprise trend in the trailing 12 quarters. Coca-Cola delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.5%, on average. On the last reported quarter’searnings call the company registered an earnings surprise of 6.2%. Given its positive record, the question is, can KO maintain its momentum?

Q2 Earnings Whispers for Coca-Cola

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for KO this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Coca-Cola currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Trends in Focus Ahead of KO's Q2 Earnings Release

Coca-Cola’s second-quarter 2026 results are expected to reflect the strength of its all-weather strategy and the resilience of its global portfolio. KO’s momentum has been fueled by solid organic revenue growth, effective pricing actions and continued gains in global value share across the non-alcoholic RTD category. The company’s ability to command premium pricing underscores the strength of its brand portfolio and execution discipline. Strategic revenue growth management and affordability initiatives are helping balance pricing with consumer retention.



Our model predicts organic revenue growth of 3.9% and comparable EPS to rise 6.5% year over year to 93 cents for the second quarter.



KO’s ongoing focus on innovation, digital transformation and marketing excellence further sharpens its competitive edge, with breakthrough product launches and culturally resonant campaigns elevating brand relevance. The company’s refreshed marketing model blends digital, live and in-store touchpoints to build stronger, more personalized consumer connections. Margin expansion, driven by productivity gains, easing inflation and disciplined revenue growth management, reinforces its financial durability.

Coca-Cola Company Price and EPS Surprise

CocaCola Company (The) price-eps-surprise | CocaCola Company (The) Quote

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola expects to maintain strong margin discipline, supported by productivity gains, favorable price/mix dynamics and gradual easing of inflationary pressures. Our model predicts the adjusted operating margin to expand 30 bps year over year to 35% in the second quarter, led by a flat adjusted gross margin rate and a 40-bps improvement in the SG&A expense rate.



For second-quarter 2026, comparable revenues and EPS are expected to include currency tailwinds of 1% and 3%, respectively. Both metrics are also estimated to include a 1% headwind from acquisitions and divestitures.



However, Coca-Cola is expected to have faced notable volume pressure in key markets, reflecting evolving consumer behavior and economic challenges, particularly in North America and Europe. The company is witnessing soft volumes as low-income consumers remain value-conscious amid inflationary pressures. These widespread volume challenges signal waning consumer momentum, particularly in lower-income groups.



While Coca-Cola continues to rely on price/mix gains to support revenues, the persistence of volume softness raises concerns about sustained demand, making recovery efforts in lagging regions even more critical.

Coca-Cola’s Price Performance & Valuation

KO shares have risen as much as 17.6% year to date. The stock has outpaced the broader industry and the Consumer Staples sector’s 10.9% and 8.4% growth, respectively. KO stock has also outperformed the S&P 500 index, which has risen 9.5% in the same period.

KO Stock’s YTD Performance



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Coca-Cola stock has outperformed its key competitor, PepsiCo Inc. PEP, which has declined 5.4% year to date. Coca-Cola has also outpaced Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s KDP growth of 7.9% but underperformed Monster Beverage Corporation’s MNST rally of 24.8% in the same period.



From the valuation standpoint, KO trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 24.3X, exceeding the industry average of 19.01X and the S&P 500’s average of 20.85X. Coca-Cola’s valuation appears quite pricey.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KO undoubtedly commands a high valuation, reflecting its strong market positioning, brand power and long-term growth potential compared with other non-alcoholic beverage companies. However, we believe that its valuation is too stretched at this time.

Investment Thesis

Coca-Cola remains a powerhouse in the beverage industry, commanding more than 40% of the global non-alcoholic beverage market. The company’s enduring success is driven by a formidable market presence, world-class marketing capabilities and a relentless focus on innovation. With a portfolio boasting more than 4,700 products and 500 brands, spanning sodas, juices, waters and energy drinks, Coca-Cola continues to reinforce its leadership.



KO’s dominant market share, broad product range and strategic emphasis on innovation and digital transformation position it well for sustained long-term growth. However, short-term headwinds, such as inflationary pressures, global macroeconomic uncertainties and unfavorable currency fluctuations, remain challenges to navigate.

Conclusion

Coca-Cola enters its second-quarter earnings release with solid momentum, supported by pricing strength, organic revenue growth, productivity gains and disciplined margin management. Its powerful brand portfolio, innovation pipeline and global reach continue to reinforce long-term resilience. However, persistent volume weakness in North America and Europe, particularly among lower-income consumers, remains a key concern.



The stock’s strong year-to-date rally and premium valuation leave limited room for disappointment. Although Coca-Cola’s fundamentals remain sound, investors may prefer to wait for clearer evidence of volume recovery and sustained earnings momentum before considering fresh exposure at the current valuation levels following earnings.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.