Coca-Cola Q2 Adj. EPS Top Estimates, But Revenues Miss

(RTTNews) - Beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) reported Tuesday a 32 percent decline in profit for the second quarter from last year, reflecting a double-digit revenue decline across its operating markets. However, adjusted earnings per share for the quarter beat analysts' estimates, but quarterly revenues miss them. Shares of Coca-Cola are advancing more than 1 percent in pre-market trading.

Net income attributable to shareowners of Coca-Cola for the second quarter declined 32 percent to $1.78 billion or $0.41 per share from $2.61 billion or $0.61 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, comparable earnings per share were $0.42, compared to last year's $0.63.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net operating revenues for the quarter decreased 28 percent to $7.15 billion from $10.0 billion in the same quarter last year, driven by a 22 percent decline in concentrate sales and a 4 percent decline in price/mix. The Street expected revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter.

Organic revenues also declined 26 percent in the quarter. Global unit case volume declined 16 percent as all operating groups experienced coronavirus-related pressure, particularly in away-from-home channels.

Looking ahead to the third quarter and fiscal 2020, Coca-Cola projects comparable net revenues on an adjusted basis for both the periods to be impacted by a 3 to 4 percent currency headwind based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.