Coca-Cola Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Coca-Cola.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $87,303, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $359,874.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $75.0 for Coca-Cola, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Coca-Cola's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Coca-Cola's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $75.0, over the past month.

Coca-Cola Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $6.15 $6.05 $6.1 $67.50 $58.4K 7.6K 241 KO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.1 $18.0 $18.0 $55.00 $45.0K 52 25 KO PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.91 $0.9 $0.9 $70.00 $45.0K 1.2K 509 KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.6 $0.5 $0.59 $57.50 $42.3K 3.0K 1.0K KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.0 $70.00 $40.8K 15.8K 68

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

In light of the recent options history for Coca-Cola, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Coca-Cola With a volume of 5,072,839, the price of KO is up 0.67% at $72.95. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Coca-Cola

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $78.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Coca-Cola, maintaining a target price of $78.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Coca-Cola with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

