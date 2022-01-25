Coca-Cola, Molson Coors to launch Simply-branded alcoholic drinks

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co KO.N will launch Simply-branded alcoholic drinks in the United States this summer in partnership with beer giant Molson Coors Beverage Co <TAP.N, as the soda maker doubles down on its adult drinks portfolio.

Soft-drink makers, including Monster Beverage Corp MNST.O and PepsiCo Inc PEP.O, have been branching out to the alcohol space as traditional boundaries between the categories rapidly blur.

Coca-Cola launched an alcoholic version of its Topo Chico sparkling water along with Molson Coors about a year ago before tying up with Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N to introduce Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails.

Molson Coors will launch the Simply Spiked Lemonade in multiple flavors this summer, the Coors Light beer maker said on Tuesday.

Simply, known for its juices, is Coca-Cola's second-largest U.S. brand in terms of revenue after its eponymous line.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.