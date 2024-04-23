News & Insights

KO

Coca-Cola Makes $1.1 Bln Commitment To Microsoft Cloud, Generative AI Capabilities

April 23, 2024 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. and The Coca-Cola Company announced a five-year strategic partnership. Coca-Cola has made a $1.1 billion commitment to the Microsoft Cloud and its generative AI capabilities. The collaboration underscores Coca-Cola's technology transformation, underpinned by the Microsoft Cloud as Coca-Cola's globally preferred and strategic cloud and AI platform.

John Murphy, CFO of The Coca-Cola Company, said: "Our partnership with Microsoft has grown exponentially, from the $250 million agreement we initially announced in 2020 to $1.1 billion today."

Microsoft said the agreement reflects a significant step in advancing Coca-Cola's digital transformation, focused on providing expanded access to Microsoft's cloud and AI platforms — as well as solutions such as Microsoft 365, Power BI, Dynamics 365, Defender and Fabric.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

