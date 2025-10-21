Markets
KO

Coca-Cola Maintains FY25 Outlook - Update

October 21, 2025 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) maintained its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also provided outlook for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project comparable currency neutral earnings growth of approximately 8 percent, and comparable earnings per share growth of approximately 3 percent from the $2.88 per share reported in 2024, implying earnings of $2.97 per share.

It also continues to project organic revenue growth of 5 to 6 percent, with a 1 to 2 percent currency headwind and a 1 percent headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.98 per share on revenue growth of 3.10 percent to $48.35 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, Coca-Cola expects comparable net revenues to include a slight currency tailwind, and comparable earnings per share are expected to include a 4 to 5 percent currency headwind, both based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions.

Separately, the Coca-Cola Co. and Gutsche Family Investments agreed to sell a 75% controlling interest in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Pty. Ltd. to Coca-Cola HBC AG.

Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola HBC have also agreed to a separate option agreement for Coca-Cola HBC to acquire the remaining 25% of CCBA still owned by Coca-Cola within a six-year period from closing.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.