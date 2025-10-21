Coca-Cola Maintains FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) maintained its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also provided outlook for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project comparable currency neutral earnings growth of approximately 8 percent, and comparable earnings per share growth of approximately 3 percent from the $2.88 per share reported in 2024, implying earnings of $2.97 per share.

It also continues to project organic revenue growth of 5 to 6 percent, with a 1 to 2 percent currency headwind and a 1 percent headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.98 per share on revenue growth of 3.10 percent to $48.35 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, Coca-Cola expects comparable net revenues to include a slight currency tailwind, and comparable earnings per share are expected to include a 4 to 5 percent currency headwind, both based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions.

Separately, the Coca-Cola Co. and Gutsche Family Investments agreed to sell a 75% controlling interest in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Pty. Ltd. to Coca-Cola HBC AG.

Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola HBC have also agreed to a separate option agreement for Coca-Cola HBC to acquire the remaining 25% of CCBA still owned by Coca-Cola within a six-year period from closing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.