Markets
KO

Coca-Cola Lifts FY22 Forecast - Update

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting higher financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) raised its fiscal 2022 outlook for comparable earnings growth and organic revenue growth.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Coca-Cola shares were gaining around 2.8 percent to trade at $59.20.

For fiscal 2022, the company now expects to deliver comparable comparable earnings per share growth of 6 percent to 7 percent from last year's $2.32 per share, with a 9 percent currency headwind. Comparable currency neutral earnings per share growth of 15 percent to 16 percent.

Previously, the company expected comparable earnings to grow in a range of 5 to 6 percent from last year, with a 9 percent currency headwind.

Further, the company now expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 14 percent to 15 percent, with a 7 percent currency headwind and 2 percent tailwind from acquisitions and divestitures. The earlier projected organic revenue growth was 12 to 13 percent, with a 6 percent currency headwind and 2 percent tailwind from acquisitions and divestitures.

For the fourth quarter, comparable net revenues are expected to include an 8 percent currency headwind, and comparable earnings per share is expected to include 9 percent currency headwind.

For fiscal 2023, comparable net revenues are expected to include an approximate 5 percent to 6 percent currency headwind, and comparable earnings per share is expected to include an approximate 7 percent to 8 percent currency headwind.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular