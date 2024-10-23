Coca-Cola (KO) Targets Top End of 2024 Sales Amid U.S. Demand Surge

Coca-Cola (KO) is aiming to achieve the upper end of its 2024 organic sales forecast, driven by robust demand for its higher-priced sodas and juices in the U.S. The company surprised analysts with a slight rise in third-quarter revenue, though shares dipped 2% due to CEO James Quincey's concerns over weaker demand in China and the Middle East.





North American revenue soared by 12%, as Coca-Cola successfully introduced 12-ounce slim cans to appeal to budget-conscious consumers. Despite economic pressures in key international markets, Coca-Cola's premium pricing strategy helped it weather these challenges, even as unit case volumes dropped 1%.





Market Overview:





Coca-Cola eyes 10% annual organic sales growth, up from its previous estimate of 9-10%.



North America sees a 12% revenue surge driven by smart packaging and premium pricing.



International markets, including China and the Middle East, saw revenue declines.



Key Points:



Shares of Coca-Cola fell 2% as CEO flags regional demand weaknesses.



Third-quarter revenue of $11.95 billion beat analyst expectations.



Price hikes contributed to a 10% rise in average selling prices despite lower volumes.



Looking Ahead:



Coca-Cola expects continued pressure in international markets, but remains bullish on U.S. demand.



Pricing strategy will remain a key driver for future revenue growth amid cost-conscious consumer behavior.



Annual profit growth is expected to maintain at 5-6%, driven by solid U.S. performance.



The company remains resilient in the face of challenges, particularly in international markets such as China, where economic recovery is slow, and the Middle East, where geopolitical tensions have impacted supply chains. While Coca-Cola maintains its strong position in the U.S. market, growth in 2024 will rely on its ability to adapt to shifting consumer behavior and international market pressures.Looking forward, the company's pricing strategies and innovations in product offerings will be key to maintaining its competitive edge. The market is eagerly awaiting further developments and earnings calls that will clarify how Coca-Cola plans to tackle these regional challenges and continue driving growth globally.

