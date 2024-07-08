Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Coca-Cola (KO) ending at $62.96, denoting a -1.25% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 0.23% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coca-Cola in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 23, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.80, reflecting a 2.56% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $11.87 billion, indicating a 0.81% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $45.81 billion, which would represent changes of +4.83% and +0.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. As of now, Coca-Cola holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.36.

It's also important to note that KO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

