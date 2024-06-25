Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Coca-Cola (KO) standing at $63.84, reflecting a -0.2% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.

The world's largest beverage maker's stock has climbed by 3.18% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coca-Cola in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.80, indicating a 2.56% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.87 billion, down 0.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $45.81 billion, which would represent changes of +4.83% and +0.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Coca-Cola. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. Right now, Coca-Cola possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Coca-Cola is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.22.

Also, we should mention that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 49, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

