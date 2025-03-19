Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Coca-Cola (KO) standing at $69.28, reflecting a -0.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.41%.

The the stock of world's largest beverage maker has risen by 0.48% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.42% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

The upcoming earnings release of Coca-Cola will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Coca-Cola is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.15 billion, indicating a 1.28% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

KO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $47.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.78% and +1.94%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Coca-Cola is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.46. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.98 of its industry.

One should further note that KO currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.75. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

