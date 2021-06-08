Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $55.65, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 2.06% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.4% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KO as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect KO to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.4 billion, up 31.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $37.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.79% and +12.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. KO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note KO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.

We can also see that KO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

