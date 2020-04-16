Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed the most recent trading day at $47.10, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 6.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 21, 2020. In that report, analysts expect KO to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.49 billion, up 5.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $36.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.32% and -0.07%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.18% lower. KO currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note KO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.07, which means KO is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.78 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

