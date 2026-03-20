Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $74.75, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.

The stock of world's largest beverage maker has fallen by 4.26% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 8.75% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Coca-Cola will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Coca-Cola is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.32 billion, up 10.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $49.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8% and +3.68%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coca-Cola. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. As of now, Coca-Cola holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.33. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.31.

One should further note that KO currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.