Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -1.81%: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed the most recent trading day at $52.64, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 4.57% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KO as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, KO is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.63 billion, up 11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

KO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $37.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.38% and +14.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note KO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.83, so we one might conclude that KO is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that KO has a PEG ratio of 2.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.