Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -1.54%: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $48.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 10, 2021. In that report, analysts expect KO to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.65 billion, down 4.64% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% lower within the past month. KO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, KO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.63, so we one might conclude that KO is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, KO's PEG ratio is currently 2.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

