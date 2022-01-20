Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $60.75, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 4.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coca-Cola as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.94 billion, up 3.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% lower. Coca-Cola currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Coca-Cola currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.52.

Also, we should mention that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

