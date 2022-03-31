Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 0.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Coca-Cola will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.98 billion, up 10.67% from the prior-year quarter.

KO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $42.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.6% and +8.8%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. Coca-Cola is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Coca-Cola is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.59.

We can also see that KO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

