Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed the most recent trading day at $60.33, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 10.23% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Coca-Cola will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Coca-Cola is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.94 billion, up 3.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Coca-Cola currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Coca-Cola currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.11, so we one might conclude that Coca-Cola is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that KO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.35 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

