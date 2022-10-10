Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $54.39, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 12.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 8.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Coca-Cola will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.62 billion, up 5.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $42.38 billion, which would represent changes of +6.03% and +9.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% lower. Coca-Cola is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Coca-Cola is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.15, which means Coca-Cola is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.45 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

