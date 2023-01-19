Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $59.72, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 6.25% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Coca-Cola as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 14, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.96 billion, up 5.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher. Coca-Cola is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.56.

Meanwhile, KO's PEG ratio is currently 3.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

