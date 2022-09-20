Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $59.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 6.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.15% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Coca-Cola will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.62 billion, up 5.79% from the year-ago period.

KO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $42.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.03% and +9.75%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Coca-Cola is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Coca-Cola currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.34. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.34.

Investors should also note that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.79 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



