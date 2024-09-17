Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Coca-Cola (KO) ending at $71.80, denoting a -0.42% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 4.52% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Coca-Cola will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.75, showcasing a 1.35% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.65 billion, down 2.56% from the year-ago period.

KO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $46.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.95% and +0.61%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Coca-Cola. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.03% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Coca-Cola is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Coca-Cola is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.41, so one might conclude that Coca-Cola is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that KO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.99. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.