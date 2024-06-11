Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Coca-Cola (KO) standing at $63.55, reflecting a -0.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.27% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.88%.

The world's largest beverage maker's shares have seen an increase of 0.02% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.77% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coca-Cola in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.56%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $11.88 billion, indicating a 0.75% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $45.81 billion, indicating changes of +4.83% and +0.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Coca-Cola is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Coca-Cola currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.56. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.99 for its industry.

One should further note that KO currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.59. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. KO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

