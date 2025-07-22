Coca-Cola (KO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Coca-Cola (KO) reported $12.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.84 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +4.82%.

Net Operating Revenue- North America : $5.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $5.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Net Operating Revenue- Latin America : $1.59 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

: $1.59 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%. Net Operating Revenue- Asia Pacific : $1.57 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.

: $1.57 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change. Net Operating Revenue- Bottling investments : $1.41 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.

: $1.41 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change. Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa : $3.18 billion compared to the $2.96 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.8% year over year.

: $3.18 billion compared to the $2.96 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.8% year over year. Net Operating Revenues- Eliminations : $-279 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-80.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

: $-279 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-80.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%. Net Operating Revenue- Corporate : $39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30%.

: $39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30%. Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP : $1.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion.

: $1.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.34 billion. Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP : $60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $111.66 million.

: $60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $111.66 million. Operating Income- Corporate- Non-GAAP : $-289 million versus $-244.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $-289 million versus $-244.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP : $1.58 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.58 billion compared to the $1.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP: $664 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $667.44 million.

Here is how Coca-Cola performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Coca-Cola have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

