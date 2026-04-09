Coca-Cola (KO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed the most recent trading day at $78.22, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.83%.

The stock of world's largest beverage maker has fallen by 0.44% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.32% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coca-Cola in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 28, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.81, marking a 10.96% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.31 billion, up 10.62% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.23 per share and a revenue of $49.17 billion, indicating changes of +7.67% and +2.66%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% decrease. Coca-Cola is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.93. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.64 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that KO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.27. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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