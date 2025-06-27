Coca-Cola (KO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Coca-Cola (KO) was up +1.24% at $70.33. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

Shares of the world's largest beverage maker have depreciated by 2.83% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.61%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coca-Cola in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 22, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.83, indicating a 1.19% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.61 billion, reflecting a 1.99% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.97 per share and a revenue of $48.25 billion, signifying shifts of +3.13% and +2.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coca-Cola. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. Coca-Cola currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.43. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.02.

We can additionally observe that KO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.64. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.55 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

