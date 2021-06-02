Coca-Cola (KO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed the most recent trading day at $55.50, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 2.11% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.66% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 30.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.4 billion, up 31.53% from the prior-year quarter.

KO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $37.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.79% and +12.15%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KO should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, KO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.72.

Meanwhile, KO's PEG ratio is currently 3.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

