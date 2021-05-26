Coca-Cola (KO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $55.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 2.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.37% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KO as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect KO to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.4 billion, up 31.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $37.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.79% and +12.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, KO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.56, which means KO is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

