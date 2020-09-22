Coca-Cola (KO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $49.66, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 2.33% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, down 19.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.35 billion, down 12.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.80 per share and revenue of $32.97 billion, which would represent changes of -14.69% and -9.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KO is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note KO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.95.

It is also worth noting that KO currently has a PEG ratio of 5.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

