Coca-Cola (KO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.85% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 2.97% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Coca-Cola as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, down 1.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.62 billion, up 5.79% from the prior-year quarter.

KO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.46 per share and revenue of $42.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.03% and +9.75%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Coca-Cola is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Coca-Cola currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.52, so we one might conclude that Coca-Cola is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that KO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



